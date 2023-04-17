Lancaster legal firm appoints local banking expert to new Ambassador role
A Lancaster man with a wealth of banking experience has stepped into a new role at a city legal firm.
Oglethorpe Sturton and Gillibrand solicitors of Castle Park have appointed Steve Green as Business Consultant and Ambassador.
Steve, who has over 40 years’ experience in banking, is local to the area and well known in business circles.
“I am delighted to have taken up this position with Oglethorpe Sturton and Gillibrand and look forward to contributing to the continued success and development of this long-established and prestigious local firm,” he said.
Steve enjoyed a wide-ranging banking career which included roles in business development and for many years, commercial relationship management.
He will be undertaking a range of projects as well as being an Ambassador for the Lancaster firm in the local business community.
Jennifer Grabowski, Managing Partner at Oglethorpe Sturton and Gillibrand, said they are all delighted to welcome Steve into the firm.