Lancaster lecturer will be new Bishop for North London and for Racial Justice
and live on Freeview channel 276
The official announcement about the Rev Canon Dr Anderson Jeremiah, Associate Dean (Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and People) in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at Lancaster University came from Downing Street.
Dr Jeremiah is also Associate Priest at St Paul’s Church, Scotforth.
He grew up in Tamil Nadu, the southernmost state in India, as a Dalit Christian.
He is the first Dalit, and the first clergyperson ordained in the Church of Southern India (CSI), to be appointed Bishop in the Church of England.
He has lived across five Anglican provinces and served across rural to urban contexts and amongst deprived and affluent communities.
He has drawn on his experience of exclusion and discrimination in international academic research, for which he has been widely published and in the advisory positions he has held in the Church of England.
This included being asked by the Archbishops of York and Canterbury to play a role in the Anti-Racism Taskforce, which preceded the Racial Justice Unit, as well as being the first Bishop's Adviser for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Affairs in the Diocese of Blackburn, which now has a number of priests from the South Asian community, including representation on the Bishop’s Council.
He will take responsibility for the racial justice portfolio in the London College of Bishops.
Dr Jeremiah will formally take up his post in the spring and will join the College of Bishops in the Diocese of London.
He succeeds the Rt Rev Rob Wickham as Bishop of Edmonton, who stepped down in August to become Chief Executive of the Church Urban Fund.
Dr Jeremiah said: “I am humbled to be called to be the next Bishop of Edmonton. I look forward to ministering alongside the people of God in the Edmonton area to share the inclusive mission of God’s love and justice.
“I am particularly excited to take responsibility for racial justice as a portfolio amongst the bishops in London. My personal experiences of exclusion and discrimination have formed my life, research, and ministry, and inspires me to embody the expansive hospitality of God.
“After 12 wonderful years at Lancaster University I will be sad to move but I am confident that there will be opportunities to collaborate in the future.”