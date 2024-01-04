Lancaster lecturer will be new Bishop for North London and for Racial Justice

A Lancaster University Senior Lecturer has been announced as the Diocese of London’s next Bishop of Edmonton, covering the London Boroughs of Camden, Barnet, Enfield and Haringey.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The official announcement about the Rev Canon Dr Anderson Jeremiah, Associate Dean (Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and People) in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at Lancaster University came from Downing Street.

Dr Jeremiah is also Associate Priest at St Paul’s Church, Scotforth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He grew up in Tamil Nadu, the southernmost state in India, as a Dalit Christian.

The Diocese of London’s next Bishop of Edmonton, the Rev Canon Dr Anderson Jeremiah (left) with the Bishop of London, the Rt Rev and Rt Hon Dame Sarah Mullally DBE.

He is the first Dalit, and the first clergyperson ordained in the Church of Southern India (CSI), to be appointed Bishop in the Church of England.

He has lived across five Anglican provinces and served across rural to urban contexts and amongst deprived and affluent communities.

He has drawn on his experience of exclusion and discrimination in international academic research, for which he has been widely published and in the advisory positions he has held in the Church of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This included being asked by the Archbishops of York and Canterbury to play a role in the Anti-Racism Taskforce, which preceded the Racial Justice Unit, as well as being the first Bishop's Adviser for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Affairs in the Diocese of Blackburn, which now has a number of priests from the South Asian community, including representation on the Bishop’s Council.

He will take responsibility for the racial justice portfolio in the London College of Bishops.

Dr Jeremiah will formally take up his post in the spring and will join the College of Bishops in the Diocese of London.

He succeeds the Rt Rev Rob Wickham as Bishop of Edmonton, who stepped down in August to become Chief Executive of the Church Urban Fund.

Dr Jeremiah said: “I am humbled to be called to be the next Bishop of Edmonton. I look forward to ministering alongside the people of God in the Edmonton area to share the inclusive mission of God’s love and justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am particularly excited to take responsibility for racial justice as a portfolio amongst the bishops in London. My personal experiences of exclusion and discrimination have formed my life, research, and ministry, and inspires me to embody the expansive hospitality of God.

“After 12 wonderful years at Lancaster University I will be sad to move but I am confident that there will be opportunities to collaborate in the future.”

Describing Dr Jeremiah’s appointment as a ‘blessing’, the Bishop of London, the Rt Rev and Rt Hon Dame Sarah Mullally DBE, said: “London’s Diocesan 2030 Vision sets out our ambition for racial justice, and I’m in no doubt that Anderson will help lead this transformative work as we continue to tackle the evil of racism here in London.”

Dr Jeremiah was educated at the Universities of Madras and Edinburgh, and trained for ministry at United Theological College, Bangalore.

He served his title at St Mary's Church, Ranipet, in the Diocese of Vellore, Church of South India and, in 2004, he was ordained Priest and served as Anglican Chaplain at the Christian Medical College, Vellore.

In 2007, he was appointed Assistant Curate at Old St Paul's Church Edinburgh and, from 2009, he served as Associate Rector at Christ Church Morningside, both in the Scottish Episcopal Church.

In 2012, Dr Jeremiah was appointed as the first Lecturer in World Christianity at Lancaster University.

Alongside his academic role from 2014 he served as the Vicar of St Mary the Virgin, Gisburn and, from 2016, as Associate Priest at St Mary's Priory Church, Lancaster, both in the Diocese of Blackburn.

From 2018, he served as the first Bishop's Adviser for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Affairs in the Diocese of Blackburn and in 2021 was appointed Canon Theologian of Blackburn Cathedral.

He has been a member of the Committee for Minority Ethnic Concerns, the Archbishops’ Anti-Racism Task Force, General Synod, the Faith and Order Commission and the Ministry Council.