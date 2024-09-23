Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancaster University senior lecturer Nicholas Radburn is one of six authors shortlisted for a prestigious history writing prize.

The Wolfson History Prize 2024 recognises the best history writing published for a general audience in the UK.

It is run and awarded by the Wolfson Foundation, an independent charity which has a focus on research and education.

Nicholas has been shortlisted for his meticulously researched book, Traders in Men: Merchants and the Transformation of the Transatlantic Slave Trade (Yale University Press).

Lancaster University senior lecturer Nicholas Radburn.

Examining the horrors of one of the darkest eras in human history, Traders in Men documents how 18th century merchants in Britain, Africa and the Americas created the transatlantic slave trade, and joins five other books under contention for the prize, which is worth £50,000 and previously won by luminaries including Antonia Fraser, Simon Schama and William Dalrymple.

Nicholas Radburn is a senior lecturer in Atlantic history at Lancaster University. Educated in Britain, he emigrated to New Zealand in 2004 where he first studied Atlantic history at Victoria University of Wellington.

He subsequently undertook his doctoral research at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, USA, before returning to the UK to take up his position at Lancaster.

In addition to Traders in Men, he has written extensively in academic journals on the history of slavery and slave trading in the Atlantic World.

A distinguished judging panel comprising historians Mary Beard, Richard Evans, Sudhir Hazareesingh, Carole Hillenbrand, Diarmaid MacCulloch and chair David Cannadine will now select one overall winner from their shortlist of six.

David Cannadine, chair of the Wolfson History Prize judges, said: “This year’s shortlist showcases the extraordinary range and breadth of contemporary historical writing.

"From politics, slavery and international relations to healthcare and societal transformation, the six titles – with subjects spanning continents and centuries – offer profound insights and stand out for their rigorous research and compelling storytelling.”

Paul Ramsbottom, chief executive of the Wolfson Foundation, said: “We are excited to announce the shortlist for the Wolfson History Prize 2024, celebrating the very best history writing in the UK today.

“Our judges have done a remarkable job in choosing six books which combine excellent research with readability. They now have the unenviable task of selecting only one winner from this magnificent shortlist. These are books that are eminently worth reading: eye-opening, important and at times painful accounts of human history.

"They not only sparkle but also remind us that the past is always with us, and ultimately why history writing matters.”

Now in its 52nd year, the Wolfson History Prize celebrates books that combine excellence in research with readability for a general audience, demonstrating the relevance of history and historical writing to society today.

The most valuable history writing prize in the UK, the Wolfson History Prize awards a total of £75,000 with the winner receiving £50,000 and each of the five shortlisted authors receiving £5,000.

The overall winner of the Wolfson History Prize 2024 will be revealed at a ceremony in central London on Monday December 2.