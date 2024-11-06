Lancaster law firm announces new partner
BSG Solicitors of Aalborg Place has announced the promotion of Hannah Forsyth to partner within the Family Law Department.
Hannah specialises in children law and is a member of the Law Society’s Children Panel. Her expertise includes advice on care proceedings, special guardianship and child arrangement orders.
She qualified as a solicitor in 2019 and is experienced in dealing with highly complex matters, and has run cases through the High Courts. Hannah is also a Legal Aid Supervisor which involves all aspects of compliance and file management, supervision of staff, dealing with Legal Aid Agency audits and improving efficiency.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the Partnership at BSG Solicitors,” she said.
"The firm is committed to providing the best possible advice and support to clients and our family law team has a strength in depth covering all aspects of family law, both private matters and legal aid cases.”