A Lancaster solicitors has welcomed a new partner on board.

BSG Solicitors of Aalborg Place has announced the promotion of Hannah Forsyth to partner within the Family Law Department.

Hannah specialises in children law and is a member of the Law Society’s Children Panel. Her expertise includes advice on care proceedings, special guardianship and child arrangement orders.

She qualified as a solicitor in 2019 and is experienced in dealing with highly complex matters, and has run cases through the High Courts. Hannah is also a Legal Aid Supervisor which involves all aspects of compliance and file management, supervision of staff, dealing with Legal Aid Agency audits and improving efficiency.

From left: Fiona Jolleys, Pippa Weld-Blundell, Rebecca Lauder, Hannah Forsyth and Emma Edwards of BSG Solicitors.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Partnership at BSG Solicitors,” she said.

"The firm is committed to providing the best possible advice and support to clients and our family law team has a strength in depth covering all aspects of family law, both private matters and legal aid cases.”

Partner Rebecca Lauder added: “Hannah is a hugely talented solicitor and her promotion is thoroughly deserved. She has made a valued contribution to the Family Law Department and the firm’s continued success as a whole.

"I look forward to seeing her flourish in her new role as partner.”