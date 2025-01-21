Lancaster Labour leader announces shadow cabinet
Phillip Black, leader of Lancaster City Labour Group announced the shadow team of Labour councillors. This team will keep track of the work of the council, offering constructive input to cabinet members and council officers to hold them to account on behalf of local residents.
The Labour shadow team maps to the Council’s own senior leadership team, rather than the arrangements of the current cabinet team of Green, LibDem and MBI councillors whose responsibilities are carved on geographical and voter base lines.
Phillip Black said: “The Labour Group is in a strong position with representation from across the entire district. We have split shadow cabinet responsibilities in a straightforward, logical way, along the same lines as council officer directorates. We won’t be tied in knots balancing a desire to favour the voter base in a specific area at the cost of residents of other wards.”
The shadow cabinet team will be a critical friend to the current administration, examining cabinet decisions with clarity of vision and rigour.
Shadow cabinet roles and responsibilities
Jean Parr is responsible for shadowing Placemaking and Climate Action for City, Coast and Countryside
Chris Harris – People, Partnerships and Governance
Jason Wood – Finance and Resource
Joanne Ainscough – Environment, Food and Wellbeing
Catherine Potter – Sustainable Growth, Visitor Economy and Culture
Chris Hanna – Property, Housing and Homelessness
Phillip Black – Leader of the Opposition