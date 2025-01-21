Lancaster Labour leader announces shadow cabinet

By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Jan 2025, 11:53 GMT
Since moving into opposition in December 2024, Lancaster Labour Group has been developing its plans to act as a constructive and effective opposition to the ruling Green, LibDem and Morecambe Bay Independents coalition on Lancaster City Council.

Phillip Black, leader of Lancaster City Labour Group announced the shadow team of Labour councillors. This team will keep track of the work of the council, offering constructive input to cabinet members and council officers to hold them to account on behalf of local residents.

The Labour shadow team maps to the Council’s own senior leadership team, rather than the arrangements of the current cabinet team of Green, LibDem and MBI councillors whose responsibilities are carved on geographical and voter base lines.

Phillip Black said: “The Labour Group is in a strong position with representation from across the entire district. We have split shadow cabinet responsibilities in a straightforward, logical way, along the same lines as council officer directorates. We won’t be tied in knots balancing a desire to favour the voter base in a specific area at the cost of residents of other wards.”

Councillor Phillip Black.Councillor Phillip Black.
The shadow cabinet team will be a critical friend to the current administration, examining cabinet decisions with clarity of vision and rigour.

Shadow cabinet roles and responsibilities

Jean Parr is responsible for shadowing Placemaking and Climate Action for City, Coast and Countryside

Chris Harris – People, Partnerships and Governance

Jason Wood – Finance and Resource

Joanne Ainscough – Environment, Food and Wellbeing

Catherine Potter – Sustainable Growth, Visitor Economy and Culture

Chris Hanna – Property, Housing and Homelessness

Phillip Black – Leader of the Opposition

