Lancaster Kanteena: ‘There is no plan from Lancaster City Council to redevelop this site’

A Lancaster city councillor has spoken out about what he says is ‘misinformation’ circulating regarding the music venue Kanteena and the planning application to demolish the building it currently occupies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of objections to knocking down the Kanteena building on Brewery Lane have been sent to Lancaster City Council.

The closure of Kanteena was announced earlier this year, and there are plans to demolish the premises as part of £100m regeneration plans for the area as part of the long-awaited Canal Quarter development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A joint statement issued by Kanteena, and developers Marco Living and Axis-RE, addressed numerous claims posted online that the venue will be replaced with a car park - saying this is not the case.

Lancaster Kanteena is due to close at the end of the year.

Bulk ward Councillor Sam Riches said: “As a Bulk ward councillor and Cabinet Member of Lancaster City Council I have been saddened by the misinformation that has been circulating regarding the music venue Kanteena on Brewery Lane and the planning application to demolish the building it currently occupies.

“To be clear, the City Council is fully committed to supporting the arts and culture in Lancaster district, despite the severe financial constraints we have to work with and the limitations on external funding.

"This includes significant support for cultural sites in the Canal Quarter. For instance, we have supported the Musicians' Co-op by helping to direct more than £750,000 of public money to the redevelopment of this important facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kanteena is a private business and the land it occupies is also privately owned.

"There is no plan from the City Council to redevelop this site, and the joint statement issued by Kanteena with developers Marco Living and Axis-RE on July 14 2025 makes the situation clear.

“I appreciate that many local residents are worried about the loss of Kanteena but councillors’ powers are very limited in relation to planning applications.

"Even if the Planning Committee decides to reject the application to demolish that does not mean that the building would continue to be used as a cultural venue as Kanteena have already confirmed that their lease is expiring and they are exploring other options.

“As a Bulk Ward councillor, I will continue to be in touch with Marco Living and Axis-RE about their intentions for the parts of the Canal Quarter that they now own, and I will aim to help the owners to achieve the best outcome for all local residents including provision for arts and culture.”