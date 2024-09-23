Lancaster Islamic community raises £2k for Gaza victims through charity football tournament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancaster Islamic Community Hub held a successful second annual charity football tournament, raising thousands to help the people of Palestine.

Held at Lancaster University 3G football pitch, the event brought together local football teams, community members and generous donors to raise vital funds.

With more than 100 players making up five teams, the tournament was not just a thrilling day of football but also a powerful demonstration of community spirit and collective action.

The funds raised, totalling more than £2,000, will directly provide assistance and relief to victims of the Gaza war, helping to meet their immediate needs for food, water, medical supplies, and shelter, making a meaningful impact on their lives.

The winning Sultan FC team.

After a series of closely contested matches, for the second year in a row Sultan FC took home the trophy, winning all four games.

The event was graced by two composed and calm referees who officiated the games to keep them flowing and diffusing disagreements between players.

Both Derek Roddenberg and Gavin Clark showed their support by keeping things calm on the pitch and encouraging the younger players.

Awards went to Sultan FC as champions, Player of the Tournament was Sufyaan Munshi (Sultan FC), Golden Glove went to Yasin Patel (Sultan FC), and Golden Boot to Qasim Munshi (Sultan FC).

The tournament's award winners, Player of the Tournament Sufyaan Munshi (Sultan FC), Golden Glove winner Yasin Patel (Sultan FC), and Golden Boot winner Qasim Munshi (Sultan FC).

The community hub thanked their sponsors, saying: "The success of the tournament wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our incredible sponsors, including Quality Blinds, Perilicious and Sultan Experience.

"Their contributions to the teams, both financial and in kind, helped ensure the event was a resounding success."

Sultan FC were thrilled to win the tournament for the second year in a row and Sufyaan Munshi, their organiser and captain, said: "Sultan FC is delighted to win the LMC Cup in consecutive years. Through hard work and homegrown talent we have achieved what others can only dream of. We will be back next year to make it three in a row!"

Plans are already under way for next year’s charity football tournament, including inviting teams from further afield.

Tournament referees Derek Roddenberg and Gavin Clark.

Lancaster Islamic Community Hub invites everyone to stay connected for updates and join them once again in making a difference through the power of sport.

For more information on how to donate, volunteer, or get involved, email [email protected], and to donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lancaster-for-palestine

Lancaster Islamic Community Hub is a community-based organisation that is non-profit and registered as a charity organisation, committed to promoting the Islamic faith, unity, and community development.

Through various initiatives, they aim to foster a welcoming environment where individuals from diverse backgrounds can come together and celebrate their shared interests as well as getting to know the Muslim community and their beliefs.