Lancaster indie brewery company expands into third site

Independent Lancaster brewery Lune Brew Co is levelling up again — officially taking over Clockworks Bar in Catterall, rebranding it as Two River Taps.

The name gives a nod to their Lune Valley roots and the nearby River Wyre flowing right past the new venue.

This marks the third site in under two years for the fast-growing indie brewery, joining their thriving flagship Beer Hall Galgate and the newly opened Mini Beer Hall wedding venue.

And they’re not stopping here.

Two River Taps will be everything Lune stands for — banging craft beer, community spirit, indie energy.

Expect rotating taps of their most-loved brews (plus a few limited runs), cracking wines, small-batch spirits, and top-drawer coffee. It’s dog-friendly, people-powered, and all about good vibes.

“The success of The Beer Hall Galgate has been incredible — from packed live music nights and beer tastings to christenings, weddings, birthdays, and full-blown community takeovers,” said Elliot Horner, founder of Lune Brew Co.

“It’s become a true gathering place — the kind of spot people feel part of. That’s what we’re bringing to Catterall. And yeah… there’s a Lunetsunami coming.”

Lune Brew Co’s growth has been powered by proper beer, passionate people, and a commitment to creating venues that are more than just bars — they’re gathering spots, creative spaces, and community hubs.

With Two River Taps opening in June 2025, the indie wave continues to roll.

The Beer Hall, Galgate opened in Galgate Mill as a micropub serving craft beers and was a collaboration between Lune Brew Co and Cannabrew, launched by Elliot Horner in 2020.