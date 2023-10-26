News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster hotel welcomes trainee chef from Romania to join team of students

A Lancaster hotel has recruited a trainee chef from Romania to join a fledgling group of students aspiring to forge careers in the hospitality and catering industry.
By Michelle Blade
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST
Based at Lancaster House Hotel, Ioana Stiop is included in the latest cohort of trainees enrolled on the English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues Culinary Academy.

The group also includes local youngsters Ethan Livesey from Lancaster and Dora Preece from Kirkby Lonsdale.

Recruitment for this year’s academy intake has involved a wider catchment area due in part to its growing reputation.

Culinary Academy 2023 trainee Ioana Stiop from Romania has joined the team of student chefs at Lancaster House Hotel.
Culinary Academy 2023 trainee Ioana Stiop from Romania has joined the team of student chefs at Lancaster House Hotel.

Shantel Adjei has moved from Milton Keynes to take up her place on the course at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa, with the class of 2023 completed by Leo Nkumalo from Leicester, Hannah Jones from Levens and Doris Lam from Vancouver.

The English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues Culinary Academy is now into its sixth year.

It offers trainees a one year apprenticeship, with students training to attain Level 2 Commis Chef and Level 3 Chef de Partie qualifications.

The fully accredited courses allow the students to hone chef skills whilst earning a wage with the hotel group across its venues including Lancaster House Hotel.

Culinary Academy 2023 from left: Leo Nkumalo, Ethan Livesey, Doris Lam, Daniel Winstanley, Hannah Jones, Shantel Adjei, Ioana Stiop and Dora Preece.
Culinary Academy 2023 from left: Leo Nkumalo, Ethan Livesey, Doris Lam, Daniel Winstanley, Hannah Jones, Shantel Adjei, Ioana Stiop and Dora Preece.

Daniel Winstanley from English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues said: “It’s been heartening to see applicants from across the country, and in this case from overseas as well, keen to come and train with us and develop their careers. I’m greatly looking forward to working with Ioana and the whole group over the next two years.”

In the past three years, the Culinary Academy has attained 100% achievement with all apprentices on Level 2 and Level 3 programmes.

Over 90% of the students have progressed on to further studies with the academy or have taken up full time roles within the hotel group.

English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues is currently recruiting for staff across a range of hospitality industry disciplines.

To find out more about available jobs and to apply, visit https://englishlakes.co.uk/jobs/

English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues is a family owned and run group of hotels with three very distinct properties, two of which are situated in the Lake District near Windermere, Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa and The Wild Boar Inn.

The group also runs the Lancaster House Hotel in Lancaster.

Related topics:LancasterRecruitment