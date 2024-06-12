Lancaster hotel to sponsor The Dukes outdoor theatre show Alice in Wonderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancaster House Hotel has announced a new sponsorship deal with The Dukes theatre to support events and performances throughout 2024.

The focal point of the latest sponsorship deal is the hotel’s backing of the summer extravaganza, The Dukes Park Show.

This year’s outdoor performance in the grounds of Williamson Park is Lewis Carroll’s timeless classic, Alice In Wonderland.

Lancaster House Hotel general manager Emma Underwood said: “We’re keen to maintain our working relationship with the Dukes this year. It continues to be an inspiring cultural hub for theatre, cinema and art in Lancaster’s local communities and across Lancashire as a whole.

Williamson Park, Lancaster where The Dukes outdoor theatre show is held. Pictured is the iconic Ashton Memorial.

"The aim of our sponsorship is to make a difference to the lives of young people and their families by giving them free access to some brilliant cultural experiences and learning opportunities.”

The hotel has also reserved 20 tickets as part of an exclusive VIP event.

These tickets will include an exclusive meet and greet with the actors and a backstage tour to give participants an insight into how the behind the scenes of the theatre world work.

As part of The Dukes ‘Community Connector’ sponsorship in 2024, Lancaster House Hotel is getting more involved with the Dukes’ Christmas show, as well as providing support for theatre and art activities delivered for the local community.

The hotel has secured 30 tickets for the Christmas show to give a group of local school children free attendance to the festive performance.

As part of the Christmas package, Lancaster House Hotel will also be laying on a Santa’s Christmas dinner and disco for the children, as well as transport to and from the theatre.

70% of the sponsorship package is being provided through English Lakes Hotels Sam’s Club charity which supports local charities and good causes.

There are some extra innovative elements to the hotel’s involvement with the Dukes this year too.

Lancaster House is sponsoring three school workshops with an artist, where classes of up to 30 young people will take part in creative sessions connected to the Dukes’ production of Alice In Wonderland.

The hotel will also be working with the Dukes Young Carers group to organise a trip to Low Wood Bay Watersports Centre on the shores of Windermere for a big day out of thrills and spills on the water.

And the hotel’s team will also offer their services to the school selected for the complimentary tickets to assist with appropriate site maintenance work.

For further information about Lancaster House Hotel, visit https://englishlakes.co.uk/lancaster-house/

Alice in Wonderland runs on Tuesdays - Sundays from July 19 - August 25 at 7.15pm.

Tickets are available for purchase online at https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/alice-in-wonderland?utm_source=press_release&utm_medium=ext&utm_campaign=alice_sponsor_pressrelease or by contacting the Dukes Theatre box office at 01524 598500.