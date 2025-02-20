Lancaster hotel goes bust leaving couples without a wedding venue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Lancaster hotel has closed suddenly, leaving couples without a wedding venue at short notice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mill at Conder Green which sits alongside the Lancaster canal, has closed signs on the door and emails and telephone calls are not being answered.

Administrators have been appointed and will be issuing a statement today they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four-star Mill hotel, bar and restaurant, on the banks of Lancaster Canal, won Countryside Wedding Venue of the Year at the 2024 Wedding Fayres Lancashire Wedding Awards.

The Mill at Conder Green has closed suddenly leaving couples without a wedding venue. Picture by Michelle Blade.

One man whose daughter had booked her wedding there said: “My daughter is supposed to be getting married there in a few weeks and they are unable to contact them. The phones are down and closed signs have been put up on the doors. “

A bride-to-be posted on Facebook: "The Mill at Conder Green is no more.

"£3000 lost with three months till the wedding and no venue. Fan bloodytastic! I'll be in touch with guests as soon as I know what is happening."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another bride-to-be posted: "We were meant to be getting married May 24 at the Mill at Conder Green.

The Mill at Conder Green has closed signs on the door and has left couples without a wedding venue. Picture by Michelle Blade.

"In disbelief but trying to work out what our options are."

Other local venues have also posted about the closure, offering their services.

Wennington Hall said: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of The Mill at Conder Green and are horrified by the impact this will have had on the couples holding their wedding there.

"We're so sorry you're having to go through this at a time when all you should be feeling is excitement for your upcoming wedding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to help however we can - including potential deposit support on a case by case basis.

"We are part of a group of six venues with many years experience in hosting last minute weddings across Lancaster, Ribble Valley and Yorkshire Dales, and we are sure that we will have late availability dates still available to help accommodate your wedding plans.

"Wennington Hall falls within the Lancaster district required for a civil ceremony transfer.

“We have offers running throughout the year, and we would be happy to discuss them with you in more detail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to invite you to come along to our Wedding Showcase this weekend at Saturday February 22 and Sunday February 23, 12pm-4pm

“Please email us at [email protected] with your date and we will get back to you as soon as we can with viewing availability and further information.”

The Lawrence Hotel and Restaurant said on Facebook: “We have just heard about the awful news that Mill at Condor Green is closing.

"Our heart goes out to all those couples who have been let down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We understand how devastating this must be, if we have the date available we will honour the deposit paid to the other venue.

"We believe that as a wedding community these are the times to rally round and support people.

“We want to reach as many couples who had booked there as possible to help try and give them some support.”

The Mill was built in around 1740 and is close to a lock serving the Glasson branch of the main Lancaster canalway.

It has been on the market for sale for some time, for offers in the region of £2.3m.