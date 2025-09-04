Lancaster hospital staff take on gruelling challenge for charity
From Monday September 15 onwards, the ICU team will be taking on the ‘Rehab 500’ challenge and will be walking or running a collective 500 miles to raise funds to buy a ‘MOTOmed’ rehabilitation bike, which could cost up to £12,000 depending on the specification.
This vital piece of equipment will support early physical rehabilitation for critically ill patients, helping them begin their recovery even while still in intensive care.
The campaign with Bay Hospitals Charity comes after the ICU team trialled the over-bed bike for several months, witnessing its positive impact on patient recovery and wellbeing.
Early rehabilitation is proven to improve physical recovery, reduce fatigue and muscle weakness and support better mood and sleep patterns for patients recovering from critical illness.
The over-bed bike allows staff to begin gentle physical therapy at the bedside, promoting strength, independence and improved results.
Sarah Leadsom, an Advanced Critical Care Practitioner in the ICU team and one of the organisers, said: “We’ve seen how effective this equipment is in promoting early rehabilitation for critically ill patients. It’s about returning people to who they were before they came into hospital. “The bike can be used by patients at all stages of critical care, including those who are sedated and ventilated, operating in a passive mode to keep muscles moving and prevent deterioration. “One particularly moving success story involved one of our long-stay patients who expressed his love for Grasmere in the Lake District.
“We mapped out a virtual cycling route from Lancaster to Grasmere on the rehabilitation bike and decorated his room with photographs of the village.
"Over several weeks, starting with just half a mile per day, our patient gradually ‘cycled’ the entire route and celebrated his achievement with Grasmere gingerbread brought in by his wife. We were all in tears at the finish.” The fundraising team is planning various group activities during their challenge week, including walks up Nicky Nook, family-friendly pram walks and individual running and walking goals suited to staff members’ different fitness levels and abilities.
You can support the Rehab 500 Challenge by donating at https://www.bayhospitalscharity.org/fundraisers/icu-rehab-500