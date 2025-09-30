Lancaster hospital ICU team smash Rehab 500 charity challenge
The ICU Team, including critical care nurses, doctors, physiotherapists, pharmacists and a data collection manager, completed an incredible 586.8 miles in just one week as part of the Rehab 500 Challenge.
Forty three dedicated team members walked and ran the 586.8 miles, with colleagues carefully logging and counting them throughout the week of September 22 to 28.
The team’s ultimate goal is to raise enough funds for a MOTOmed rehabilitation bike – a piece of equipment that supports early physical rehabilitation for critically ill patients, even while they are still in intensive care.
The MOTOmed bike, which can cost up to £12,000, allows for gentle bedside therapy, helping patients regain strength and independence.
Despite facing challenging weather conditions, the team persevered with soggy walks and solo runs, as well as some uplifting group walks that offered a chance to reconnect outside the workplace.
The top contributor was Dr Marion Anderson, who ran an impressive 55.2 miles, followed by critical care nurses Fran Parnell and Emma Nightingale, who each submitted more than 30 miles.
Sarah Leadsom, Advanced Critical Care Practitioner and one of the organisers, said: “We would like to thank everyone for their fantastic support in this first part of our Rehab 500 Challenge.
“We have other ideas for further fundraisers to help us reach our goal of buying the MOTOmed bike. We’ve seen how effective this equipment is in promoting early rehabilitation for critically ill patients. It’s about returning people to who they were before they came into hospital.”
The ICU team previously trialled the rehab bike and witnessed its transformative impact on patient recovery.
Michelle Sierpinski, ICU Ward Manager and co-organiser, added: “Our entire team has been involved in the fundraising. It has been very inspirational to see everyone pulling together for the benefit of our patients.”
Judith Read, Charity Manager for Bay Hospitals Charity at UHMBT, said: “We are incredibly thankful for the ICU Team’s unwavering dedication and heartfelt care. Their willingness to go the extra mile for their patients truly reflects the team members’ compassion and kindness.”