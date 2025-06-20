Lancaster hospital consultant guilty of sexually assaulting female members of staff

By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Jun 2025, 09:56 BST
20th Jun 2025
A senior hospital consultant has been convicted of abusing his position to sexually assault female members of staff.

During the course of his trial the jury heard Dr Amal Bose was the root cause of a toxic and sexualised culture at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

His behaviours including touching women inappropriately and making sexualised comments.

Some of his victims were so affected by his behaviours they moved roles to avoid him, changed work patterns or called in sick.

Despite claiming his actions were ‘only flirting’ and ‘banter’ Bose was found guilty by a jury after a trial.

He was convicted of 12 counts of sexual assault relating to five female members of staff at the hospital between 2017 and 2022.

He was cleared of two other counts.

Bose, 55, of Main Road, Thurnham, Lancaster was bailed and will be sentenced in September.

A General Medical Council hearing into his conduct has been on hold pending the criminal trial.

