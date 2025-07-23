Lancaster hospice receives £380k funding boost

Morecambe MP Lizzi Collinge has warmly welcomed a major boost in funding for hospices across England – with nearly £380,000 allocated to St John’s Hospice in Morecambe and Lunesdale.

The £75 million investment from the Labour government, the largest single funding package for hospices ever, will help improve facilities and upgrade care for people at the end of their lives.

This includes creating more comfortable spaces for patients and their families, such as family rooms, communal areas, and specialist equipment to improve comfort and dignity.

Lizzi Collinge MP said: “I’m absolutely delighted to see our Labour government investing in our hospices.

St John's Hospice, Lancaster.

“St John’s Hospice means so much to our community. Their care, compassion, and support for people with life-limiting illnesses – and for their families – is incredible.

"This funding will go a long way toward helping them continue that vital work in better surroundings, with the facilities they need and deserve.

“It’s about giving people dignity, comfort, and support when it matters most – and I’m proud to see that being prioritised.

“I have known many people who have used St John’s in their final days and am glad to see this concrete support from the Government.”

Over 170 hospices across England will benefit from the new funding, helping to transform care for thousands of families.

The improvements are part of Labour’s Plan for Change, which aims to shift more care into the community and improve access to high-quality support outside hospitals.

The funding for 2025/26 will be distributed by Hospice UK, with no administration fees taken – ensuring every penny goes straight to the frontline.