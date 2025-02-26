Lancaster hospice receives £126k boost from government to improve services and facilities

The government has released £25 million for facility upgrades and refurbishments today for hospices across England.

The North West will receive £2,402,893 to support five hospices across the area including St John’s Hospice in Lancaster which has been awarded £126,624.

These new investments in hospices will make sure people receive compassionate care in comfortable, dignified surroundings during their most vulnerable moments by creating outdoor gardens

where memories can be shared and upgrading patient rooms, so they feel more like home.

Every change is focused on supporting families when they need it most.

The improvements will help ensure that during life's most challenging moments, patients and their loved ones receive the highest quality care in the most appropriate and comfortable settings.

Hospices, including those in the North West, will begin receiving £25 million for facility upgrades and refurbishments from today as part of the biggest investment into hospices in a generation.

The cash will be distributed immediately for the 2024/25 financial year, with a further £75 million to follow from April.

This cash forms a key part of the government's Plan for Change, improving care in the community where people need it most.

Minister for Care Stephen Kinnock said: "This is the largest investment in a generation to help transform hospice facilities across England. From upgrading patient rooms to improving gardens and outdoor spaces, this funding will make a real difference to people at the end of their lives.

"Hospices provide invaluable care and support when people need it most and this funding boost will ensure they are able to continue delivering exceptional care in better, modernised facilities.”

The immediate cash injection, allocated through Hospice UK from the department, will enable hospices to purchase essential new medical equipment, undertake building refurbishments, improve technology, upgrade facilities for patients and families and implement energy efficiency measures.

The larger £75 million investment will support more substantial capital projects, including major building works and facility modernisation, throughout the next financial year.

Toby Porter, CEO of Hospice UK, said: "The announcement before Christmas of £100m of additional funding for hospices in England was a significant boost, and today's news of the allocation of the first £25m of this funding will be a huge relief for our members.

"The greater stability provided by the government's funding injection this year and next gives us a golden opportunity to now reform the palliative and end of life care system, so it's fit for the future."