Lancaster hospice plea for donations after attempted charity shop break-in

St John's Hospice are appealing for donations after an attempted charity shop break-in damaged a window that will need replacing.

St John’s Hospice said on Facebook: “Someone tried to break into our shop on Princes Crescent over the weekend.

“Unfortunately this isn't the first time one of our shops has been damaged, but luckily they weren't able to get inside.

“A fabulous supporter has kindly agreed to fit a new window for us without charge, but boarding the window and the replacement glass is costing us money that should be going towards patient care.

"If you can spare a couple of pounds to help us recover the cost of this incident, we would be incredibly grateful!”