This Saturday sees an ominous shadow fall across a well-loved shop in Marketgate Lancaster.

From noon until 2pm, Lancaster’s Master of the Macabre, A.S.Chambers, will be signing copies of his latest book in Miss Frog’s Emporium.

“It’s great to be back out meeting the public,” said the author of the popular locally-set Sam Spallucci novels, “and I’m really grateful to Miss Frog for inviting me along to peddle my wares alongside her eclectic collection of quirky paraphernalia.

"It’s one of my favourite shops so I jumped at the chance to spend a few hours here!”

A.S Chambers is launching his latest book in Lancaster on Saturday.

This time around, Chambers will be launching an omnibus of his Bobby Normal books, a series that is a bit different to his normal fare.

“Bobby’s adventures are set in the same universe as my Sam Spallucci books,” he explained, “but they are in the far distant future.

"The apocalypse that is snapping at the heels of Lancaster’s paranormal investigator has come and gone and monsters roam a devastated world.

"It’s in these Divergent Lands that we join Bobby on his hunt for the person who can reset the world: an individual known as the Virtuous Man.

"However, things aren’t quite as simple as they might first appear...”

As well as his new title, A.S.Chambers will have a selection of old favourites that are centred around the fictional whiskey-drinking spook sleuth who lives and works in Dalton Square.

“I love how my readers have really taken to Sam,” he said.

“Whenever I’m at conventions, fans come up to me and say just how much they can relate to him. He may be entrenched in a shadowy world of demons, ghosts and vampires, but he still has day-to-day stuff to deal with such as relationships, tax returns and lodgers. It really grounds the supernatural elements of the stories in the city in which we live.”

A.S.Chambers will be at Miss Frog’s Emporium in Marketgate Lancaster on Saturday August 10 from noon until 2pm.

More details can be found at https://www.aschambers.co.uk/