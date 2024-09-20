Lancaster homeless charity issues an urgent appeal for help

By Debbie Butler
Published 20th Sep 2024, 14:37 BST
Lancaster & District Homeless Action Service is appealing to the public for help as it sees a growth in the number of people needing support.

The charity, which provides a service for local people in housing poverty, is running extremely low on clothing, sleeping bags and food.

“The number of clients coming to us for support keeps growing and we're struggling to keep people fed, clothed, and warm at night,” said a spokesperson.

"This is a particular worry now that winter is on its way.”

Exterior of the new home of Lancaster & District Homeless Action Service at Aalborg Place, Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardExterior of the new home of Lancaster & District Homeless Action Service at Aalborg Place, Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
The spokesperson said they were also spending a lot more money on food than ever before.

The clothing items the charity is running very low on are:

  • Sleeping bags
  • Men's jeans (32"-26" waist)
  • Men's tracksuit bottoms
  • Men's trainers and walking boots (sizes 9-12)
  • Men's coats and jackets
  • Jumpers and hoodies

These are the food items they need:

  • UHT milk
  • Baked beans
  • Canned or frozen veg
  • Sugar
  • Cooking oil
  • Sliced bread
  • Butter

The spokesperson added: “Many charities have experienced a drop in donations over recent years. If you can spare some of these essentials for the homeless, please let us know.”

You can ring them on 01524 842008 or visit the centre at 2 Aalborg Place, Lancaster LA1 1BJ.

Staff are available from 9am to 2pm, Monday to Friday.

