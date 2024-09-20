Lancaster homeless charity issues an urgent appeal for help
The charity, which provides a service for local people in housing poverty, is running extremely low on clothing, sleeping bags and food.
“The number of clients coming to us for support keeps growing and we're struggling to keep people fed, clothed, and warm at night,” said a spokesperson.
"This is a particular worry now that winter is on its way.”
The spokesperson said they were also spending a lot more money on food than ever before.
The clothing items the charity is running very low on are:
- Sleeping bags
- Men's jeans (32"-26" waist)
- Men's tracksuit bottoms
- Men's trainers and walking boots (sizes 9-12)
- Men's coats and jackets
- Jumpers and hoodies
These are the food items they need:
- UHT milk
- Baked beans
- Canned or frozen veg
- Sugar
- Cooking oil
- Sliced bread
- Butter
The spokesperson added: “Many charities have experienced a drop in donations over recent years. If you can spare some of these essentials for the homeless, please let us know.”
You can ring them on 01524 842008 or visit the centre at 2 Aalborg Place, Lancaster LA1 1BJ.
Staff are available from 9am to 2pm, Monday to Friday.