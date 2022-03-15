The Government has launched a new sponsorship scheme, which will let ordinary people, charities and businesses provide a safe space for Ukrainians who do not have family ties in the UK.

Home Office data shows Lancaster communities have already welcomed 72 refugees as part of other resettlement schemes since 2014.

The figures show 48 were accommodated via the Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme, which was established in 2014 to provide sanctuary to Syrian refugees.

And the Vulnerable Children's Resettlement Scheme – an effort to resettle 3,000 at-risk child refugees in the UK – saw 24 youngsters placed in the area.

Earlier this week, we reported how you can help Ukrainian refugees by donating items at a new collection centre.

After resettling more than 20,000 refugees in local authority areas across the country, the VPRS was replaced in February 2021 by the UK Resettlement Scheme, which has yet to place anyone in Lancaster.

A Home Office spokeswoman said the Government had a "proud history" of supporting people in need and protecting the most vulnerable.

However, the chief executive of charity Refugee Action has urged MPs to back a Lords amendment to the Government's proposed Nationality and Borders Bill to support more refugees and create a commitment to resettle 10,000 every year.

Tim Naor Hilton said cuts to resettlement schemes had left local authorities struggling to invest in refugee services and said the amendment could improve the country's response to those escaping conflict.

Separate figures show asylum applications in the UK increased by 63% to 48,540 in 2021 – the highest number in almost two decades.

Lancaster was home to at least 121 asylum seekers – people seeking sanctuary while applying for the right to be recognised as a refugee – in December.

While awaiting a decision, asylum seekers are unable to work but can be entitled to financial assistance and accommodation through what is known as Section 95 support.

Around 54,700 asylum seekers across the UK were receiving Section 95 support at the end of last year, including 112 in Lancaster.