Lancaster home improvement team scoops two top awards
Staff from a Lancaster City Council home improvement team are celebrating after collecting two prestigious awards.
The Home Improvement Agency (HIA) came out top in the Sustainability in Home Adaptations category at the National Healthy Homes Awards.
Organised by Foundations, the Government-funded national body for HIAs and Disabled Facilities Grants, the awards honour pioneering organisations who support people with disabilities and long-term conditions to live safely at home.
The awards are judged by an independent panel, including members from NHS England, Centre for Ageing Better and Department for Levelling Up, Communities and Housing.
The judges recognised the excellent practice taken by Lancaster for integrating a response to climate change in the delivery of disability adaptations in vulnerable residents’ homes.
Read more: Lancaster restaurant goes extra mile as temperatures plummet to help woman with cancer on pre-Christmas night out
Just days later the team were on the podium again, picking up Innovator of the Year at the UK Housing Awards.
This award recognises the HIA’s integrated adaption service, which provides residents with a one-stop-shop for all forms of adaptation, including delivery of Disabled Facilities Grants.