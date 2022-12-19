News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster home improvement team scoops two top awards

Staff from a Lancaster City Council home improvement team are celebrating after collecting two prestigious awards.

By Debbie Butler
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 4:05pm

The Home Improvement Agency (HIA) came out top in the Sustainability in Home Adaptations category at the National Healthy Homes Awards.

Organised by Foundations, the Government-funded national body for HIAs and Disabled Facilities Grants, the awards honour pioneering organisations who support people with disabilities and long-term conditions to live safely at home.

The awards are judged by an independent panel, including members from NHS England, Centre for Ageing Better and Department for Levelling Up, Communities and Housing.

Gemma Mitchell, Energy Retrofit Officer and Chris Park, Housing Adaptations Manager, representing the Home Improvements Agency at the National Healthy Housing Awards at the National Football Museum in Manchester. Picture: Steve Phillips Photography
The judges recognised the excellent practice taken by Lancaster for integrating a response to climate change in the delivery of disability adaptations in vulnerable residents’ homes.

Just days later the team were on the podium again, picking up Innovator of the Year at the UK Housing Awards.

This award recognises the HIA’s integrated adaption service, which provides residents with a one-stop-shop for all forms of adaptation, including delivery of Disabled Facilities Grants.

