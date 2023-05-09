Lancaster Highest Point: here's our handy guide to all you need to know if you're going along to the festival this week
A Lancaster park will welcome 35,000 festival goers this week for the county’s biggest open air music festival.
Highest Point comes to Williamson Park from Thursday (May 11) to Sunday (May 14) with a fantastic line-up guaranteed to entertain the crowds, plus this year’s new regional street food offering.
We’ve put together this guide to the 2023 event which includes key information as well as line-ups, stages and set times across the weekend.
What is it?
Highest Point Festival
When is it?
Thursday May 11 to Sunday May 14 2023
Where is it?
Williamson Park, Lancaster
Who’s headlining?
Anne-Marie, Bastille, Hacienda Classical
What else to expect?
Bumper weekend of music, food and activities
How much?
Adults: £145 for weekend tickets. £39.50 Thursday, £69.50 Friday, £69.50 Saturday. Teen tickets £20 for Thursday, £35 each for Friday & Saturday, £80 for weekend. Children aged 0-12 go free with an adult ticket. The Big Family Day Out from £12.
Where can I get tickets?
Skiddle website
All about Highest Point 2023
Highest Point Festival kicks off on Thursday (May 11) in the stunning 54-acre grounds of Williamson Park. Once again this year, Lancashire’s biggest open air music festival has a huge variety of acts joining its bumper weekend of music, food and activities plus The Big Family Day Out, held on the last day of the festival. From chart-topping artists and indie legends to underground house heads, D’n’B superstars and funk groovers, this year’s festival in May is one not to be missed.
The festival will be headlined by Hacienda Classical, Bastille and Anne Marie. Attendees can expect to see more than 100 artists across six stages over the course of the weekend including the likes of ‘Lost Without You’ singer Freya Ridings, Funk and Soul presenter Craig Charles, indie band Friendly Fires and local dance hero D.O.D, alongside leading drum and bass names such as Sub Focus, TURNO and Sigma, as well as Manchester-based indie band The Lottery Winners and BBC Radio 1 DJs Danny Howard, Arielle Free and Charlie Tee.
On Sunday, The Big Family Day Out will take place offering festival-style activities designed for kids of all ages, with this year’s theme a fusion of the kings and queens of pop. Expect live performances from the likes of conga champions, Black Lace and Magic Queen, paying tributes to everyone's musical heroes including Harry Styles, Queen, Adele and Ed Sheeran.
Newly released for the fun-filled festival weekend is the regional street food offering, which includes everything from pizza to paella. The full line-up of street food stalls features Supper by Sanah, Cubbins, Kitchen Tap, Pizzarana, Eat Like a Greek, Veggie Republic, Furness Fish, Senor Paella, Yardies, Halloumination, Spoon Crepes, La Petite Crepe, and Mac and Wings.
Stages and set times
THURSDAY MAY 11
Gates open from 4pm
Main Stage - 17:00 - 23:00
Hacienda Classical, 21:00-22:30
House Gospel Choir, 19:45-20:30
K-Klass (DJ), 18:00-19:30
Dobbo (DJ), 17:00-18:00
The Woods - 16:00 - 21:00
Matt Thiss, 19:00-21:00
Summer Jenkins, 18:00-19:00
Sam T Harper, 17:00-18:00
Ryan Gould, 16:00-17:00
FRIDAY MAY 12
Gates open from 1pm
Main Stage - 14:00 - 23:00
Bastille, 21:30-23:00
Friendly Fires, 20:00-21:00
Freya Ridings, 18:30-19:15
General Levy, 17:00-18:00
Phoebe Hall, 15:45-16:30
Delights, 14:30-15:15
Memorial - 18:00 - 23:00
D.O.D, 21:30-23:00
Girls Don't Sync, 20:00-21:30
Bklava, 19:00-20:00
Matt Thiss, 18:00-19:00
Sundial - 15:00 - 00:00
Binx, 23:00-0:00
Sub Focus, 22:00-23:00
Charlie Tee, 21:00-22:00
AMA, 20:00-21:00
Emily Makis, 19:00-20:00
Nathan X, 18:00-19:00
Lasko and T.Lee, 16:30-18:00
Monika & NafroB, 15:00-16:30
Dell Inn - 15:00 - 21:00
Jamie McCool, 20:15-21:00
Pub quiz with The Lovely Eggs, 19:30-20:00
Lowes, 18:45-19:15
Melanie Williams House Party, 17:45-18:30
In Conversation with Gordon Raphael, 16:45-17:30
In Conversation with DJ Paulette, 16:00-16:30
Lois, 15:00-15:30
The Woods - 13:00 - 21:00
Craig Charles, 19:30-21:00
DJ Paulette, 18:00-19:30
Audiowhores, 17:00-18:00
Sam Redmore, 16:00-17:00
David Dunne, 13:00-16:00
The Waterfall - 13:00 - 19:00
North Fire Soundsystem, 19:00-20:00
Daddy1Love, 18:00-19:00
Chris Holt, 17:00-18:00
John Hayward, 16:00-17:00
Jojo & Jnr Jahvis, 15:00-16:00
Miss Chop, 14:00-15:00
The Buddhakkan Headset, 13:00-14:00
SATURDAY MAY 13
Gates open from 12pm
Main Stage - 12:00 - 23:00
Anne-Marie, 21:30-23:00
Lottery Winners, 20:00-21:00
Cuban Brothers, 18:45-19:30
Gok Wan, 17:15-18:15
Toploader, 15:45-16:45
Elvana, 14:30-15:15
Jamie McCool, 13:30-14:00
The Native Cult, 12:30-13:00
Memorial - 12:00 - 00:00
Danny Howard, 22:30-00:00
Ki Creighton, 21:00-22:30
Arielle Free, 19:30-21:00
Pirate Copy, 18:15-19:30
Murphy’s Law, 17:00-18:15
Matrefakt, 15:45-17:00
Beth, 14:30-15:45
Nico Balducci, 13:15-14:30
Eldon, 12:00-13:15
Sundial - 13:00 - 00:00
Binx, 23:00-00:00
Sigma, 22:00-23:00
Goddard & MC XL, 21:00-22:00
Turno & MC Dreps, 20:00-21:00
A Little Sound, 19:00-20:00
Binx, 18:00-19:00
DJ Clumsy, 17:00-18:00
Rek:law, 16:00-17:00
Charlie Tee, 15:00-16:00
Coded, 14:00-15:00
Grimsey, 13:00-14:00
Dell Inn - 14:00 - 21:00
Vicky Radio 1 (pub quiz), 20:30-21:00
Sk Shlomo, 19:30-20:15
Mike Garry, 18:45-19:15
Andy Ellis / Thomo Turgoose, 17:45-18:30
Cuban Brothers in convo, 16:45-17:30
Lowes, 16:00-16:30
Rich & Jamie In convo, 15:00-15:30
Chris DJing, 14:00-14:30
The Woods - 12:00 - 21:00
Guilty Pleasures, 16:00-21:00
Bucky, 15:00-16:00
Les Croasdaile, 14:00-15:00
Mark Hogg, 13:00-14:00
Ginny K, 12:00-13:00
The Waterfall - 12:00 - 19:00
Jinx in Dub & Cheshire Cat, 17:30-19:00
Catch a Fire & MC Dandy Dizzle, 16:30-17:30
Matty Banton, 15:00-16:30
Prof P, 14:00-15:00
Impressa Soundsystem, 13:00-14:00
Ranking Miss P, 12:00-13:00
SUNDAY MAY 14
Gates open from 9.30am
The Big Family Day Out - enjoy festiva;-style activities designed for kids of all ages, available all day, including live music, interactive theatre, storytelling, arts and crafts, science shows and much more.
Main Stage
Black Lace / The Magic Queen / Stagecoach Drama School
Memorial Square
Crafty Vintage
The Dell
Shlomo's BeatBox Adventure / a Poetry Explosion with Mark Grist / Drum workshops with Off Beat / Brass Bands with Honk
Ashton Memorial
Craft Zone