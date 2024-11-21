Lancaster Haffner Orchestra season starts with an unusual performance
Together with five soloists and a members of the Furness Bach choir, the Orchestra will perform the concert performance of Donizetti’s famous opera, Don Pasquale.
It will be sung in Italian with English surtitles.
For those who might be unfamiliar with the story, it is one that follows a common theme of Italian comic opera.
It tells of a grumpy old man who plans to marry a beautiful, young (but penniless) widow.
However, Norina proves to be more stubborn than she first appears, and love triumphs in the end.
Haffner Orchestra very much hope people will join them for what will be a wonderful evening of music and a fabulous start to the new season.
The Haffner Orchestra concert is at the Great Hall, Lancaster University on Saturday, November 30 at 7.30pm. (Pre-concert talk at 6.30pm).