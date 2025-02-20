Lancaster Haffner Orchestra concert next month at the university
The orchestra will be performing Mozart's Piano Concerto in D Minor and Symphony no.5 by Shostakovich.
While written in very different eras, both of these works have dark themes.
Mozart’s Piano Concerto No.20 (1785), unusually written in the key of D minor, was an instant success when first performed.
Shostakovich’s 5th symphony (1937) was written at the time of Stalin’s purges, after his earlier work had been denounced by the regime as bourgeois and anti-Soviet.
The orchestra’s piano soloist, the brilliant Callum McLachlan, is a graduate of Chetham’s School of Music and Trinity College, London.
Still in his mid-twenties, he has already performed in many international venues and won numerous awards.
The concert is on Saturday, March 1 at the Great Hall, Lancaster University at 7.30pm (pre-concert talk at 6.30pm).
Tickets available at https://www.haffnerorchestra.org/