April Koyejo-Audiger, a former Jette Parker Anniversary Company Artist for the Royal Opera, will be performing Berlioz’ Les nuits d’été.

Conductor is Alex Robinson; soloist April Koyejo-Audiger; leader Julien Cann.

Debussy: Prélude à l’apres-midi d’un faune will be played.

Lancaster Haffner Orchestra concert will be held at the university next month.

The evening will be rounded off with the fabulous Enigma Variations by Elgar.

Please do come and join the orchestra for what promises to be a concert not to be missed.

The concert takes place on Saturday March 2 2024 at The Great Hall, Lancaster University 7.30pm (with a pre concert talk with Alex Robinson and April Koyejo-Audiger at 6.30pm).

Tickets are priced adults £16, 18 and under free, students and benefits claimants £5, essential carers of the disabled free and are available via https://www.haffnerorchestra.org/