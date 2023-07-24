News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster Guardian apology to Enviro Metals Lancaster Limited

On 18 July 2023 the Lancaster Guardian wrongly and inaccurately reported that the business and property of Enviro Metals Lancaster Limited were for sale.
By Lancaster Guardian
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:23 BST- 1 min read

Enviro Metals Lancaster Limited is not on the market for sale, nor is its property.

We are happy to make this clear and we have duly deleted that report.

We accept that this was not a correct account and apologise sincerely to Enviro Metals Lancaster Limited and to its customers for the harm and upset caused.