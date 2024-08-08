Lancaster Grand unveils brand new autumn/winter season with exciting line-up of shows
This season promises a spectacular array of entertainment, featuring the very best in UK comedy, live music, family fun, and much more.
Prepare for a laughter-filled season with top UK comedians including Jason Manford, Rob Beckett, Maisie Adam, and Fern Brady gracing the stage with their hilarious performances.
Don’t miss the opportunity to see sporting legend Lord Ian Botham share his incredible stories and insights from his illustrious career.
Family fun takes centre stage with Cirque Du Hilarious and Milkshake Live!, providing delightful entertainment for all ages.
Iconic 80s band Johnny Hates Jazz will be performing this September on their first UK tour in 36 years, featuring hits like ‘Shattered Dreams’ and ‘Turn Back the Clock’ .
November will see the return of another huge 80s band, China Crisis, for their 40th anniversary tour.
The theatre will also host fantastic live music tributes, including The Straits UK, Give Me the Night – George Benson’s Hits Live, The Legend of Barry White, The Magic of Motown, and many more.
This season, enjoy not one, but three different Christmas pantos!
Lancaster Footlights presents the beloved traditional family panto ‘Dick Whittington and His Cat’ an exciting journey of success, love, and resilience.
After Dark Entertainment returns with the hilarious adult panto ‘Beauty and The Beast’; promising a roarsome night this Christmas.
Lancaster Grand Theatre and Funcast Character Company invite schools from Lancaster, Morecambe, and beyond to join them for the professional schools pantomime ‘Mother Goose’ featuring fantastic special effects and an affordable price.
Lancaster Grand Theatre is proud to welcome back local amateur dramatic societies.
Morecambe Warblers will present their production of ‘Kinky Boots’ and Lancaster Red Rose Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society will bring ‘Sweet Charity’ to the stage.
For a full list of shows, please visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/ or pick up a brand-new brochure at the box office.