Rugby legend Mike Tindall MBE is coming to Lancaster Grand for a special evening.

Sports aficionados and enthusiasts are in for a treat as Lancaster Grand announces an exclusive evening with ex-England Rugby Union icon and World Cup champion, Mike Tindall MBE.

Set against the backdrop of his illustrious career and captivating anecdotes, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Mike Tindall, a stalwart of English rugby, marked his debut against Ireland at Twickenham in 2000.

His journey spans 75 appearances for England, notably contributing to the historic World Cup victory in Australia in 2003.

Despite setbacks, Tindall’s resilience and talent shone through, as evidenced by his return to the field in the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand.

Inducted into the Premiership Rugby Hall of Fame in 2016 alongside esteemed compatriots Richard Hill, Neil Back, and Mark Cueto, his impact on the sport is undeniable.

Mike Tindall is coming to Lancaster Grand on Monday, April 29 at 7.45pm.