Lancaster Grand announces new 2025 season which includes comedy, live music and kids shows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancaster Grand Theatre is thrilled to announce its new 2025 season, kicking off with a sold-out performance from UK top comedian Miles Jupp.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first half of the year promises over 100 performances, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

January is packed with comedy, live music, and a special community show, with highlights including appearances from SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox, sports commentator Jeff Stelling with host Bianca Westwood, comedian Simon Evans, the Take That Experience, and the annual Chinese New Year community celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In February local indie sensation Parka Monkeys brings their Indie Disco Night to Lancaster Grand Theatre for the first time.

Lancaster Grand's new 2025 season includes comedy, dance, live shows, music and kids shows.

Jenny Eclair returns on Sunday, February 2 at 7.30pm with her new tour Jokes, Jokes, Jokes, coinciding with the release of her new autobiographical memoir.

Hit comedy star Ed Byrne brings his show Tragedy Plus Time on February 6.

Football legend Sir Geoff Hurst will share stories from his illustrious career at West Ham and England on February 18 at 7.30pm, with VIP options available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV icon Su Pollard brings her new tour Still Fully Charged to the venue on February 19, promising big laughs and sing-alongs and some of her most beloved characters.

The month also features an exciting array of live music.

For families, Kidz Club Party returns with an all-singing, all-dancing concert experience for children, teens, and their families.

From March through to July, the excitement continues with a variety of performances across all genres.

For more information on the full lineup and to book tickets, visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/