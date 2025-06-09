Lancaster graduates launch digital agency to help city businesses grow online

Two Lancaster University graduates have launched a new digital agency to help local companies improve their websites and grow online.

George Evans and Ben Anderson met at a networking event while working in marketing roles for several Lancaster-based businesses.

After seeing how often businesses struggled with slow, confusing, or expensive digital setups, they decided to build something better.

Lune Studio is a digital agency offering affordable, high-performing websites, help with getting found on Google, online advertising, and simple AI tools like smart chatbots and task automations to save time and improve customer service.

“We saw a lot of businesses stuck with outdated websites that didn’t really work for them,” says George. “We wanted to offer something more accessible, without sacrificing

performance. Most people judge a business by its website, so getting it right matters.”

George, who is originally from the Midlands, leads on technical development and has been building websites since his early teens.

After graduating, he chose to stay in Lancaster, drawn to the city’s creative energy and strong community of independent businesses.

Ben, who also co-founded the local legal startup Pre-Law, brings a practical, people-first approach through his background in business development and brand strategy.

“We care about helping the local economy thrive,” said Ben. “There’s so much talent and energy here — we want to be part of that momentum. A good website shouldn’t break the

bank. We’ve kept things simple so businesses can get what they need without any unnecessary hassle.”

Lune Studio’s growing portfolio already includes trusted local names like Cappuvino Bar, Fisher Wrathall Commercial and Surveyors, Paul Williams Project Management, and up-

and-coming businesses such as Pink Rose Cyclery and TTM Roofing.

As Lancaster graduates themselves, George and Ben are keen to help retain local talent by creating a link between the city’s top-rated university and its growing business community.

With pay-monthly options, clear pricing, and no hidden fees, the team hopes to support more local firms — whether they’re just getting started or ready to modernise.

To learn more or book a free consultation, visit https://www.lune-studio.co.uk/ call 01524 907025, or email [email protected].