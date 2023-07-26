The Lancaster Medical Practice team have been awarded Primary Care Research Team of the Year for demonstrating how research is being delivered in the community away from the traditional hospital setting – and for making more research opportunities available for communities in Lancaster.

The award-winning team of GPs, research nurses, a health care assistant and administrator work with patients who are eligible to take part in approved research studies to enhance knowledge of how conditions are treated, and improve patient outcomes.

They collected their award at the prestigious North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards which recognised the best innovators and researchers in health and care in Cheshire, Merseyside, Lancashire and South Cumbria.

Research team members Angie Hall, Helen Wadeson and Suzi Leamy collect the award on behalf of Lancaster Medical Practice. Picture: Gavin Trafford