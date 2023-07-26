News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Lancaster GP practice scoops top prize at regional awards

Staff at a Lancaster GP practice are celebrating after winning a regional award for ground breaking medical research.
By Debbie Butler
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 17:14 BST

The Lancaster Medical Practice team have been awarded Primary Care Research Team of the Year for demonstrating how research is being delivered in the community away from the traditional hospital setting – and for making more research opportunities available for communities in Lancaster.

The award-winning team of GPs, research nurses, a health care assistant and administrator work with patients who are eligible to take part in approved research studies to enhance knowledge of how conditions are treated, and improve patient outcomes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They collected their award at the prestigious North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards which recognised the best innovators and researchers in health and care in Cheshire, Merseyside, Lancashire and South Cumbria.

Research team members Angie Hall, Helen Wadeson and Suzi Leamy collect the award on behalf of Lancaster Medical Practice. Picture: Gavin TraffordResearch team members Angie Hall, Helen Wadeson and Suzi Leamy collect the award on behalf of Lancaster Medical Practice. Picture: Gavin Trafford
Research team members Angie Hall, Helen Wadeson and Suzi Leamy collect the award on behalf of Lancaster Medical Practice. Picture: Gavin Trafford
Most Popular

Amy Williams, practice managing partner, said: “Research has an incredibly positive impact on our patients and our community, and I am proud this hard work has attracted external recognition.”

Related topics:LancasterLancashire