Lancaster GP practice scoops top prize at regional awards
The Lancaster Medical Practice team have been awarded Primary Care Research Team of the Year for demonstrating how research is being delivered in the community away from the traditional hospital setting – and for making more research opportunities available for communities in Lancaster.
The award-winning team of GPs, research nurses, a health care assistant and administrator work with patients who are eligible to take part in approved research studies to enhance knowledge of how conditions are treated, and improve patient outcomes.
They collected their award at the prestigious North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards which recognised the best innovators and researchers in health and care in Cheshire, Merseyside, Lancashire and South Cumbria.
Amy Williams, practice managing partner, said: “Research has an incredibly positive impact on our patients and our community, and I am proud this hard work has attracted external recognition.”