Lancaster GP accused of drug offences could be struck off

A Lancaster doctor faces being struck off for self-prescribing and possession of drugs.

Dr Andrew Foster will face a Medical Practitioners' Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing today (Monday, June 2).

The General Medical Council has made a series of allegations against Dr Foster.

The GMC alleges that on September 14 2023, at Lancaster Police Station, Dr Foster accepted a caution for possession of a controlled drug.

It is also alleged that, on April 2 2019, Dr Foster self-prescribed in a non-emergency situation.

The doctor is also accused of prescribing medication for patients when it was not clinically indicated and/or the medication was intended for his own use, and making inaccurate entries in the patients’ medical records between 2015 and August 2022.

It is alleged that Dr Foster’s actions were dishonest.

GMC records show that Dr Foster qualified at the University of Manchester in 2006.

The hearing started today (Monday, June 2) and is expected to continue until June 24 and parts of the case will be heard in private.

The tribunal will not sit on June 16 and 17.

All decisions are published online within 28 days of the conclusion of the hearing.

Dr Foster is currently subject to interim conditions.

These include not prescribing opioids and not prescribing any drugs for himself, or anyone with whom he has a close personal relationship.

