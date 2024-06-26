Lancaster Golf Club proud to host national event with Lancashire coming out on top

Six different counties including Lancashire, Cheshire, Cumbria, Durham, Northumberland, and Yorkshire competed against each other over three days to determine this year's champions, and in the end, Lancashire came out on top for a fitting home win.

Lancaster Golf Club members Sofia McGhie, Daisy Lee, and Brogan Calvert were called up to represent Lancashire in the match.

Jessica Parker from Bentham was also called up to represent the county.

Lancashire will go through to the National County Finals later in the year.

Lancaster Golf Club is home to a strong number of lady members with over 150 in total (one of the largest in England).

The golf club are proud registered signatories to the Women in Golf Charter, supported by England Golf.

This means they are creating a more inclusive culture, that encourages more women and girls to thrive in the game.

Visit https://www.englandgolf.org/resource-detail/women-in-golf-charter for more details.

Lancaster Golf Club is the proud host venue of Girl's Golf Rocks - encouraging beginner girls aged five-18 to learn and play golf in a fun and friendly way.

Guests wanting to visit the venue can do via a number of different ways: the grade-one listed clubhouse can host weddings, functions, award ceremonies, birthdays, and Christmas

parties.

