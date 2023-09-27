A golf centre in Lancaster is to go under the hammer at an online auction next month.

Ashton Golf Centre which is a 9-hole golf course on the banks of the River Lune will be offered as part of an upcoming auction by BidX1, with bidding opening at 10am on Thursday October 19.

The site extends to over 16 hectares (39.58 acres), comprising a pay-and-play golf course and clubhouse facilities which include a bar/restaurant, equipment shop, locker room and offices at first floor level.

While currently in use as a golf course, planning permission for 14 holiday chalets and the installation of a package treatment plant was granted by Lancaster City Council in 2018.

The conditions attached to this permission were met in February 2023 and works have since commenced.

The centre is located just three miles from Lancaster town centre, and benefits from direct access to the Lancashire Cycle Path to Morecambe, which is seven miles away.

Simon Bailey, director at BidX1 UK, said: “Ashton Golf Centre presents an opportunity to acquire a leisure investment in a scenic location with a population of about 9m within a 90-minute drive.

“Planning permission is already in place for the construction of a holiday village on a small section of the site and with the Eden Project North in nearby Morecambe due to open in 2025, tourism in the area looks set to increase significantly.”

BidX1 has listed Ashton Golf Centre with a guide price of £1,500,000.

View the full property listing and register for the online auction here: https://bidx1.com/en/en-gb/auction/property/92132

