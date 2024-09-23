Lancaster gig date for musician who became TikTok sensation with two million views of Aldi shopping videos

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A musician who made national headlines for his viral ‘race the checkout supervisor’ videos at Lancaster’s Aldi store tops the bill at a free music night this week.

Leroy Lupton is one half of local favourites Good Boy Nikko, who headline Lancaster Music Co-op’s latest monthly live music night at The Pub in Lancaster this Friday, September 27.

Leroy has clocked up more than 2m views of his TikTok videos showing him trying to pack his shopping bags faster than cashiers can scan them – adding music and effects in the style of classic video game Streetfighter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Good Boy Nikko serve up delicious dream-pop and have recently returned from a trip to Canada’s influential music festival NXNE.

TikTok sensation Leroy Lupton is one half of local favourites Good Boy Nikko who are performing at The Pub this Friday.

Opening proceedings at this month’s Lancaster Music Co-op Presents will be Mark Nellis, aka Subordinate Clause.

One half of celebrated electronic duo Throbject, Mark’s solo work continues his blend of synth, beats and classic electro.

Continuing the electronic theme this month are synth-wave dystopian trio Spinsters. Fronted by poet and singer Emily Cooke, they meld guitars, bass and synth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Updates will be given on the night on work at the co-op’s Lodge Street base, which has been closed due to the need for major structural repairs.

Mark Nellis, aka Subordinate Clause will be opening proceedings at The Pub this Friday.

There will be merch and donation points which will help raise funds to invest in the facility when it re-opens.

Lancaster Music Co-op director, Derek Meins said: “We’re looking forward to another cracking night of free music at The Pub.

“It’s not often we can boast the presence of a viral internet sensations as we can this month with Leroy, but Good Boy Nikko deserve an audience for their fabulous music, not just their bag-packing prowess!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Spinsters and Subordinate Clause are tremendously talented too, and it all helps support the return of our wonderful community facility.”

Synth-wave dystopian trio Spinsters will be playing at the Lancaster Music Co-op gig this Friday.

The event takes place in the upstairs room of The Pub on China Street, with doors opening at 7.30pm. Entry is free.

Work on the £1.2m co-op renovation project started after a new long-term lease was finally signed with Lancaster City Council last year – with funding secured from the council, the government’s Community Ownership Fund, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Lancaster’s High Street Heritage Action Zone.

Re-roofing has now been completed and the next phase involves designing and building the rehearsal and recording studios.

Lancaster Music Co-op is a non-profit rehearsal facility, recording studio and music space for the music community in Lancaster and the surrounding area. It provides equal opportunity for anyone, from any background, any age, who wants to make music at any level and in its many forms.

For more information visit https://www.lancastermusiccoop.co.uk/