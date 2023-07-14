Northern Delights Lancaster stocks a wide range of fun, colourful and affordable gifts, toys and homeware.

It sells independent brands such as Wedgies Doorstops, Flamingo Candles, The Glasgow Soap Company, Pebble Baby Toys, Rocket 68 & Stormy Knight Greetings Cards and Afro Pop socks.

It has a good selection of retro toys and pocket money items which are sold alongside a small selection of vintage and antiques.

Joanne Bracey in her shop Northern Delights which has launched a website and click and collect service.

After a fantastic first six months at the shop, Northern Delights has expanded to online sales for new items and the website is now live.

Lancaster customers can still pop into the shop for a browse, or there is now a new local click & collect service available through the website.

Delivery is available across the UK.

Click & collect is available in Lancaster.

Northern Delights loves stocking gifts from other independent businesses, illustrators and artists.

Shop owner Joanne Bracey said: “After our shop Northern Delights received such a warm welcome in Lancaster, we are excited to announce the launch of our online shop and local click & collect service.

"We hope that everyone will love all the fun and exciting gifts we have on offer, and feel free to pop into the shop to have a browse and say hello!”

The Northern Delights shop was launched in November 2022 by Joanna Bracey in the ground floor shop space of the Northern Lights building on Scotforth Road.

Joanna’s father-in-law Ray Wilkinson runs Northern Lights Sound & Lighting which has occupied the building for many years.

The family decided that due to changes in how the retail sales part of Northern Lights operates, it could be a great opportunity to diversify with a new retail offering.

Northern Lights Sound & Lighting is still busy operating within the building.

Clients old and new are welcome to drop in to discuss their equipment sales or hire requirements.

Northern Delights is at 89, Scotforth Rd, Lancaster and you can visit the online shop https://northern-delights-lancaster-limited.square.site/s/shop

