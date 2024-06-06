Lancaster gallery hosts second Watersheds art exhibition showcasing brand new work and supporting cancer charity
The inspiration for these artworks are the poems of Tom Bowker, a Lancaster poet, historian, fellwalker, guidebook writer and former pupil of Dallas Road School.
When Tom died in 2019 he left a legacy of captivating poetry that takes the reader with him high into the mountains he loved, onto the battlefields that shaped the country and into the
factories of Lancaster’s industrial heritage.
He shares love and loss with humour and candour.
Watersheds is curated by Tom’s daughters Julie and Helen and his wife Joyce.
It opens on Saturday July 13 and runs until Friday July 19 (closed Sunday July 14).
Entry is free and it is open from 10am-6pm.
Any donations will support CancerCare, Lancaster.