Members of a Lancaster club are celebrating 25 years of getting by with a little help from their friends.

The Lancaster Friendship Centre was started in June 2000 when members of the Townswomen’s Guild decided there were insufficient facilities for the over 55s in the area.

They went about enlisting the help of Couns Gina Dowding and Jon Barry, and a committee was formed. The Baptist Church Halls in Robert Street, behind Lancaster Town Hall, was chosen as the meeting place and a government grant was secured to make the building accessible to all.

Twenty five years down the line and the centre is now run entirely by volunteers and has a very healthy 122 members.

Lancaster Friendship Centre members dressed up in 1940s fashions for a nostalgic Charabanc trip to mark their 25th anniversary.

Sessions are held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9.30am to 1pm. A team of seven trustees and two canteen volunteers supplement the six paid tutors.

Classes and activities to activate mind and body include line dancing, gentle exercise, keep fit, massage, singing and local history.

Members also enjoy crosswords, dominoes, Rummikub tile game, art, crafts and Knit & Knatter.

Monthly outings are organised to places of interest, as well as celebration teas to mark special occasions and Christmas lunch, with all members receiving a handmade card on their birthday.

The 25th anniversary trip out included visits to Morecambe and Carnforth Heritage Centres.

The annual membership fee is £10 with a daily entrance fee of £1.50. The first visit is free.

“The best thing about the centre is the friendship which members give to each other and they, for example, have organised a trip to Blackpool to go ballroom dancing,” said Roger Frankland, Chair of Trustees.

"We are always open to new members and new ideas for activities.”

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the centre hosted a meal with a singer and dancing, as well as enjoying a 1940s Cumbria Coaches Charabanc outing to Sunderland Point, and Morecambe and Carnforth Heritage Centres – with the members all dressed in Forties fashion.

Lancaster Friendship Centre all set for its 25th anniversary day out.

If you are interested in becoming a member of Lancaster Friendship Centre or finding out more, pop along to The Baptist Church Halls any Monday, Wednesday or Friday morning where you’re sure to receive a warm welcome.