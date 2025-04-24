Lancaster Footlights bring Jacqueline Wilson story to stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancaster Footlights are deep in rehearsals for their upcoming summer family production, Bad Girls, running from June 13–21 at Lancaster Grand Theatre.

This bold and heartwarming story, based on the popular children’s novel by Jacqueline Wilson, promises laughter, drama, and important life lessons wrapped up in a vibrant, family-friendly show.

Adapted for the stage by Vicky Ireland, Bad Girls follows Mandy, a shy and quiet girl who has always been picked on at school. Her world is turned upside down when she meets

Tanya—a loud, confident, rule-breaking classmate who might just be the friend Mandy needs. But when the lines between fun and trouble start to blur, Mandy must decide who she

wants to be.

The story is one of Jacqueline Wilson’s most beloved tales, known for tackling serious themes with honesty, warmth, and humour.

With over 40 million books sold, Wilson has shaped generations of young readers with unforgettable characters like Tracy Beaker, Hetty Feather, and of course, Mandy and Tanya.

Her books continue to be a staple in school libraries and bedtime stories, making this stage adaptation an exciting treat for families and fans alike.

Directed by a talented creative team from Lancaster Footlights, this amateur production is brought to life by a dedicated local cast and crew and is presented by arrangement with Nick

Hern Books.

With colourful costumes, high-energy performances, and a powerful message about friendship, identity, and resilience, Bad Girls is perfect for ages 7+.

Tickets are available now at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/ or via the Box Office tel: 01524 64695. (Monday–Saturday, 10am–3pm).

Don’t miss this feel-good family favourite live on stage!