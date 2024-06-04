Lancaster food charity plea after vital vehicle damaged
Eggcup based on Chapel Street in Lancaster is a charity which collects a lot of surplus food in bulk and then distributes it at community food outlets where members come to get it each week and turn it into delicious meals.
A spokesman for Eggcup said: “We make sure affordable food gets to people in need. We think we do a good job, but to do this job, we need our refrigerated van.
“The problem is, our van keeps getting attacked. Witnesses have told us that kids are doing this at night. We appreciate that life can be boring and frustrating and that smashing things up can be a thrill. But this damage really hurts us.
"This time, the windscreen and the wing mirror are smashed and it’s going to cost about £500 to fix. We simply can’t afford to keep paying for this. We really don’t have the funds. And being attacked like this is disheartening for our staff and volunteers.
“We know times are hard for a lot of people so we’re not making this into a funding appeal.
"But if you’re doing OK at the moment and can afford to make a donation we would really appreciate it and this is the link to our donations page: https://www.eggcup.org/donations/
“Please support us to keep doing what we do.”
Eggcup said their vehicle was vandalised on or before June 2.
Anyone with information about the damage should call police on 101.