Lancaster food and drink businesses feature among finalists in Taste Lancashire Producer Awards 2024.

Lancaster food and drink businesses have been named finalists in the Taste Lancashire Producer Awards 2024.

The Taste Lancashire Producer Awards 2024 aims to honour the producers who are based in the county or who champion Lancashire, along with the produce they raise, nurture and prepare in four categories: Drinks; Pantry, preserved and ready to eat; Bakery, pies and pastries; Fish, field and dairy.

The finalists announced today are:

Bakery, Pies and Pastries:

Lone Wolf Bakery, Lancaster

Ruff Puff Brownies, Wrightington

The Busy Food Company, Chorley

Drinks:

Atkinsons Coffee Roasters and Tea Merchants, Lancaster

Oato, oat milk drinks, Preston

The Whitehall Hotel and Distillery, gin and spirits, Darwen

Fish, Field and Dairy Produce:

Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses, Preston

Lancashire Farm Dairies, Rochdale

Pasture Farm Foods Ltd, Colne

Pantry, Preserved and Ready to Eat:

Choc Amor, artisan chocolates, Mawdesley

Crave Marinades, Preston

Peppered Palette Ltd, dessert hot sauces, Lancaster.

Vikki Harris, marketing and partnerships director of Marketing Lancashire said “The calibre of applicants in these new awards was outstanding. Working with Booths, who bring their expertise and long-standing tradition for sourcing the finest produce from Lancashire and beyond, we have arrived at a group of exciting finalists who truly shine in their individual categories

“The finalists will now be invited to tell their personal ‘food story’ and offer tastings to a panel of judges, including Booths buyers and other industry experts, at Booths Central Office, near Preston in January.

"We wish them all good luck and congratulate them on reaching this final stage, in a county that boasts so many excellent and accomplished food and drink producers and innovators.”

The winners of the new Taste Lancashire Producer Awards will be announced at a joint ceremony with the Lancashire Tourism Awards, which will be held at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Tuesday February 11 2025.

Tickets for the event are on sale now.

The Taste Lancashire Producer Awards are sponsored by Headline Sponsor, Booths and Blackpool and The Fylde College.

