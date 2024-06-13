Lancaster folk-rock band Hiroshima Twinkie holding free event to celebrate release of compilation album
The band (whose name comes from an episode of Father Ted) deliver impressive four-part harmonies and catchy original songs in a variety of moods and styles, and have been entertaining crowds in Lancaster, the north west and at many festivals over the years.
Featuring Lancaster musicians Mike Bannon, Chris Barlow, Dave Beale and Trev Wagstaff the band describe themselves as describe themselves as ‘storming harmonic country-tinged folk rock’ and are in many ways Lancaster’s best kept secret.
Chris Barlow (lead singer and lyricist) said: “This is a really exciting opportunity to be able to take stock of the music we have created since we started on this journey and we’re really proud of the songs we’ve put together for this release. It was a difficult choice though as our five albums contain sixty-four original compositions, so we’ve chosen at least two from each album and have gone with what seem to be the fan favourites when we play live.”
The album, available to download and purchase on CD from June 22, with an edited vinyl version in the pipeline for pre-order and future purchase, features 17 tracks written and recorded by the band since they were established from the ashes of Lancaster bands Mostly Hums and Dorothy in 2016.
The free event is on June 22 between 7pm and 9pm.
Check out Hiroshima Twinkie at www.facebook.com/hiroshimatwinkie and https://hiroshimatwinkie.bandcamp.com/