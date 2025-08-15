Lancaster firm wins through to finals of prestigious UK awards
ICS Accounting, based on Caton Road, have been shortlisted in The Contracting Awards 2025 for Best Umbrella Company Customer Service, Best Umbrella Company (1,000-3,000 clients) and Best Contractor Accountancy (500-1,000 clients).
This is the only annual event to celebrate the contracting market, and is the perfect platform for companies and individuals to showcase their hard work.
The Contracting Awards 2025 will recognise and reward the service providers going above and beyond to deliver excellence. The event is an inspirational evening and perfect to network with others in the industry and build relationships.
ICS were also finalists in last year’s awards winning Best Contractor Accountant.
"The team will be travelling to London in November for the awards ceremony and are hoping to repeat last year’s success, shining a light on the hard work and dedication delivered by all the team,” said a spokesperson.