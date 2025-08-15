Lancaster firm wins through to finals of prestigious UK awards

By Debbie Butler
Published 15th Aug 2025, 10:41 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 10:42 BST
A Lancaster firm has proudly made the finals of prestigious UK awards – with the company receiving nominations in three categories.

ICS Accounting, based on Caton Road, have been shortlisted in The Contracting Awards 2025 for Best Umbrella Company Customer Service, Best Umbrella Company (1,000-3,000 clients) and Best Contractor Accountancy (500-1,000 clients).

Most Popular

This is the only annual event to celebrate the contracting market, and is the perfect platform for companies and individuals to showcase their hard work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Contracting Awards 2025 will recognise and reward the service providers going above and beyond to deliver excellence. The event is an inspirational evening and perfect to network with others in the industry and build relationships.

ICS Accounting at last year's The Contracting Awards where they were named Best Contractor Accountant in their category.placeholder image
ICS Accounting at last year's The Contracting Awards where they were named Best Contractor Accountant in their category.

ICS were also finalists in last year’s awards winning Best Contractor Accountant.

"The team will be travelling to London in November for the awards ceremony and are hoping to repeat last year’s success, shining a light on the hard work and dedication delivered by all the team,” said a spokesperson.

Related topics:LancasterLondon
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice