A Lancaster firm is ‘incredibly proud’ to have received two separate major national plaudits.

ICS Accounting, based on Caton Road, has been placed in the top 25 of the Financial Times’ top 500 UK’s Best Employers alongside household names such as Rolls Royce, GlaxoSmithKline and IBM.

More than 3,000 businesses and 20,000 employees were surveyed, giving their opinions on areas including working conditions, salary, support and potential for development.

Ratings from both internal office staff and ICS umbrella employees saw the Lancaster firm come in the top 25, ahead of blue-chip companies including BMW, Bentley, Microsoft and renowned employers Timpson.

ICS Accounting at last year's The Contracting Awards where they were named Best Contractor Accountant in their category.

“We are incredibly proud to place so highly in such a prestigious ranking,” said Colin Thompson, commercial director.

“The list is a veritable Who’s Who of the UK’s top employers, so to see our name so high in the ranking is a testament to the culture and working environment we strive to create for all our employees, as well as contributing to the local economy and charities.

"Being the only employer from the Umbrella Contractor sector in the whole list was an additional source of delight.”

The ICS team has also been shortlisted in The Contracting Awards 2025 in three categories – for Best Umbrella Company Customer Service, Best Umbrella Company (1,000-3,000 clients) and Best Contractor Accountancy (500-1,000 clients).

ICS were also finalists at last year’s awards winning Best Contractor Accountant.

The team will be travelling to London in November for the finals ceremony and are hoping to repeat last year’s success.