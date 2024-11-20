Lancaster firm expands with new business venture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancaster design agency says a business venture is off to a good start with the completion of a new project.

The Design Attic owner Matthew Brown devised an eye-catching and innovative lighting, signage and seating scheme for the Eric Wright Group’s Wainwright’s Yard mixed-use development in Kendal.

The brief was to increase footfall, improve the attractiveness of their award-winning scheme to new tenants and promote the Yard offer from the high street. Another requirement was to create a more social place for people to meet in the Yard.

Carol Stollery, Eric Wright Group’s group portfolio manager, said: “Matthew immediately understood the brief and came up with a solution that included new branding, signage, lighting, paving, and colourful frames with plants, signage and digital screens.

Matthew Brown and his innovative lighting, signage and seating scheme at Wainwright’s Yard, Kendal. Photo: Steve Barber

"The screens can be regularly updated with information to promote the yard, the retailers and wider community events. It all works very well and catches people attention from the high street, drawing them through two narrow, conjoined historic tunnels.

“Matthew managed the project from start to finish, working with the planners to gain consent, creating and sourcing all the elements and arranging for the installation.

“The Yard looks much smarter and it is more welcoming and has been well received given reactions on social media.”

Matthew, who established The Design Attic in 2013, said: “Based on the success of the project I am now offering a new service which is designing and sourcing signage solutions to enhance public spaces.

"I am passionate and focused on creating good design solutions to improve my clients businesses. From branding and logo design to helping startups get established and mature brands reach new markets with new products or services.

"Alongside that, we now handle regeneration and place making projects in the public realm using creative ways to connect people with places, heritage and the built environment,” added Matthew.

Other success projects for the Lancaster designer include rebranding the Morecambe Hotel as part of its refurbishments in 2015, as well as work for a wide range of clients across sectors including tourism, food and drink, professional services, retail and local authorities.

Opened in 2004, Wainwright’s Yard is a mixture of residential flats, retail and restaurant units, plus a public square. National brands sit alongside local, family run businesses.

The Yard was named by a member of the public, in memory of a former Kendal borough treasurer Alfred Wainwright (1907-1991) who achieved worldwide fame for his walking books.