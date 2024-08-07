Lancaster firefighters sent to smoke near Ribblehead railway station spotted by someone in London watching rail cam

By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Aug 2024, 11:04 BST
Firefighters were sent to smoke near Ribblehead railway station spotted by someone in London on rail cam.
Firefighters from Bentham were sent to smoke seen near Ribblehead railway station spotted by someone in London watching the rail cam.

The callout was on Sunday, August 4 at 5.28am.

On arrival firefighters found a small smouldering bonfire left unattended.

Advice was given to a responsible person and it was left in their hands.

