Lancaster firefighters sent to smoke near Ribblehead railway station spotted by someone in London watching rail cam
Firefighters from Bentham were sent to smoke seen near Ribblehead railway station spotted by someone in London watching the rail cam.
The callout was on Sunday, August 4 at 5.28am.
On arrival firefighters found a small smouldering bonfire left unattended.
Advice was given to a responsible person and it was left in their hands.
