Lancaster firefighters receive SOS message from lads camping in Ribblehead

Firefighters from Bentham were called out to the Ribblehead area after receiving a text message requesting the fire service.

The callout was at 2.28am today (Wednesday) and contact with the number wasn’t possible due to the poor signal in the area.

Firefighters carried out a search of the area for fires or a potential car crash.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Eventually we were able to track the text message to a group of lads camping in the area.

"They had accidentally sent an SOS message.

“We were glad to find this to be a false alarm and were back available for other calls after approximately one hour.”