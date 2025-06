Fire crews from Hornby and Lancaster were sent to smoke alarms sounding in a property in the village.

The crews were sent to Main Street in Hornby at 6.25pm on September 4.

After closer inspection it was apparent that the alarm activation was caused by burnt toast.

Thankfully there were no damage or injuries sustained.

The crew were in attendance for a few minutes before being made available for further calls.