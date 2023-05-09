Lancaster finance firm 'delighted' to win top industry award
A team of financial experts with offices in Lancaster have picked up a top award.
Markland Hill Wealth independent financial advisers enjoyed success at the Wealth & Financial International’s Retirement Planning Awards
The team – whose head offices are in Liverpool – said they were delighted to have been recognised as the Most Insightful Retirement Planning Advisory Firm 2023 – Northern England.
The Retirement Planning Awards strive to honour and commemorate those whose work allows the industry to flourish.
From the financial advisors who bring consumers reassurance and empowerment, to the pension plan providers and fund managers who facilitate retirement income generation, Wealth & Finance International is committed to celebrating all influential businesses in the industry.
In light of recent developments in the pensions industry, the Retirement Planning Awards 2023 arrive at a fitting time. The retirement planning market is showing signs of firm growth and fortitude and the awards serve to showcase the professionals and firms which make this possible.