Lancaster fashion store hosts women in business event

Renes in Lancaster proudly hosted its first ever Women in Business Networking Event, welcoming nearly 50 inspiring women into the boutique for a vibrant evening of connection, celebration, and community.

Held at the store on Common Garden Street the event brought together a diverse group of women from across the Lancaster and North West business community.

Whether reconnecting with familiar faces or forging new friendships, guests embraced the opportunity to share stories, experiences, and support for one another’s ventures.

The boutique was alive with atmosphere as vocalist Ashleigh Wood provided a beautiful musical backdrop, while guests enjoyed a delicious graze table by The Cornish

Tiffany Moore, owner of Renes fashion store in Lancaster.

Bakery.

The evening also featured a special showcase of stylish business attire available at Renes, modelled by the elegant Karen of Angels Elite Models, highlighting Renes’ latest occasion and workwear collections.

The event was held in collaboration with The Eventus Recruitment Group, whose shared passion for empowering women in the workplace made them the perfect partner.

“Our goal was simple — to bring together amazing local ladies, each running brilliant and unique businesses, and give them space to connect, collaborate, and celebrate each other,”

Almost 50 women attended a business event at Renes in Lancaster.

said Tiffany Moore, owner of Renes.

“The energy in the room truly reflected the talent, drive, and supportiveness of the women in our community. We’re so proud to have hosted this evening at Renes.”

The inaugural networking night at Renes was more than an event — it was a statement of unity and strength among women in business.

A celebration of what’s possible when women lift each other up.